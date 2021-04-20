Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,136,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 58,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SHEN stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.