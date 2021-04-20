Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 1,385.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,521 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $2,609,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Under Armour by 5.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Under Armour by 8.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Under Armour by 4.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 665,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $188,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UA stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

