Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $13,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 17,772 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 784,993 shares of company stock worth $217,078,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $276.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.28 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.17 and its 200 day moving average is $254.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $71.56 and a 52-week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.