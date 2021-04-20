JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,433,000 after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,305,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 756,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 128,617 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 519,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 294.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

