Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,214,824 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pluralsight worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Pluralsight by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Pluralsight by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Pluralsight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Pluralsight news, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $4,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $138,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,400 shares of company stock worth $4,683,045. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PS. Truist downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

