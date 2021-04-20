Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VERU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $9.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veru by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

