Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Increased to $67.50 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $67.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.