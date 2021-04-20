PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.02. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

