Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NDAQ. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $158.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.38. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $161.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

