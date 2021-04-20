Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,196 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Myers Industries worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYE. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of MYE stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYE. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.