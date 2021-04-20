Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $46,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNC stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

