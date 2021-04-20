The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Andersons by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Andersons alerts:

ANDE stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.57 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

ANDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.