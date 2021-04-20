Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFWA opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.78. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HFWA. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

