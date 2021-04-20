Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LVS. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.59.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $60.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.