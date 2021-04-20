Short Interest in Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Expands By 31.2%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,082,500 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,082.5 days.

Shares of DLVHF stock opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.55. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $171.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

