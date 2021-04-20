The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.71.

NYSE TKR opened at $83.42 on Monday. The Timken has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

