Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,300 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,805,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro bought 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $949,580.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,580.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHL opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.63 million, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

GHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

