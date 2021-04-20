CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.75.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.98 and a 200-day moving average of $142.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in CDW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after acquiring an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,404,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.