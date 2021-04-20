Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Turning Point Brands worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NYSE TPB opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $896.90 million, a P/E ratio of 114.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

