Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Short Interest Update

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days. Approximately 19.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,747.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 1,445,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,761,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $4,649,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $1,776,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

