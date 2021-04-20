S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $421.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $421.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $402.54.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock opened at $376.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.79. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $265.92 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 79.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $7,608,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $3,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.