The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $18.41 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

