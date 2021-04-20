salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson Sells 3,481 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $803,519.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,178.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $656,297.72.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75.

Shares of CRM opened at $230.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

