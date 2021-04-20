Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.55.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

