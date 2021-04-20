ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Andrea R. Newborn Sells 7,807 Shares of Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,627.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,535,000 after buying an additional 415,539 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,746,000 after buying an additional 383,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after acquiring an additional 275,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

