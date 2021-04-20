Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Credicorp worth $46,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $134.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

