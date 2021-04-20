Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WKHS stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WKHS. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

