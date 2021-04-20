HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras Sells 3,000 Shares

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total value of C$13,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$757,950.

On Monday, April 12th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$15,570.00.

Shares of CVE:HIVE opened at C$4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.65. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

