Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CAO Matthew W. Rosinack Sells 500 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew W. Rosinack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $27,085.00.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 781.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after buying an additional 266,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

