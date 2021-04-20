Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 18,300 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$45,420.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,700.60.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,942.46.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,809.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 9,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,046.37.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,293.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$48,752.00.

Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$277.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. Quarterhill Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.63 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.