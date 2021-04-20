Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $45,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $144.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.51 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.59.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.