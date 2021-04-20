Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,428,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $44,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $26,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 152.11 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

