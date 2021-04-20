UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,428 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.