UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWT. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. Analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

