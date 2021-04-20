U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $333,436. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USCR. Truist raised their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

