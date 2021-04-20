JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 34,633 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,633 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.50% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMTV opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $519.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

