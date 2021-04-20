Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Norwood Financial worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Norwood Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NWFL opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. bought 1,800 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,072.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 41,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,998.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.