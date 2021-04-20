Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $236.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $303.31.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $269.05 on Monday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

