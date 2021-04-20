Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given Neutral Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

REG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $59.76 on Monday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

