Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of MarineMax worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZO stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $157,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

