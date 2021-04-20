Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $270.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.02 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

