Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $48,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $445.96 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 98.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.46.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.20.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

