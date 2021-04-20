Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $47.63 Million Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,298,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.06% of Stratasys worth $47,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 123,926 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 964,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 639,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $8,151,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Stratasys stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

