JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 38,283 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

