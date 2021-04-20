JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 53,170 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.01% of Global Medical REIT worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 272,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 257,019 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 501,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,949 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

GMRE opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.84 million, a PE ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

