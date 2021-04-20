iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 239,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 106,773 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 104,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $100.35.

