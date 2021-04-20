JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 387.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.37 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.26.

