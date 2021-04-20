Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,942 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAH opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

