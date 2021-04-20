Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 276,268 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 116,070 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 102,447 shares during the period.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $26.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

