Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 109.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Curis worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curis by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter worth $4,341,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter worth $2,954,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

CRIS stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $943.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

